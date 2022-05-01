Coastal baseball drops series finale at No. 17/24 Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – Coastal Carolina starting pitching Nick Parker allowed just three runs over 7.0-complete innings, yet it wasn’t enough as the No. 17/24 Georgia Southern Eagles held the Chanticleers’ offense to just two runs on five hits to defeat Coastal 3-2 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon in Statesboro, Ga.

With the loss, the Chanticleers had their Sun Belt Conference winning streak snapped at eight straight wins and dropped them to 25-15-1 and 13-7-1 in Sun Belt play. The win moved the Eagles to 29-15 overall and 15-6 in conference action.

Parker (3-3) was handed the tough-luck loss, as the senior gave up three runs on two home runs, five total base hits, no walks, and two strikeouts over 7.0-complete innings. It was his fifth quality start of the year.

The Eagles’ Anthony Dimola (1-0) recorded his first win of the season throwing 4.0 innings out of the bullpen, allowing one run on two hits, one walk, and two strikeouts, while the save went to Danny Madden (1) who pitched 2.0-scoreless innings in the win.

Dale Thomas (2-for-3, 2 2B, BB, RBI, run) had two doubles and an RBI to lead the Coastal offense, while Eric Brown (1-for-3, 2B, RBI), Nick Lucky (1-for-4), and Tyler Johnson (1-for-4, run) all had one hit apiece in the loss.

Georgia Southern was powered by two home runs, as Austin Thompson (2-for-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, run) had a two-run shot, while Noah Ledford (1-for-4, HR, RBI, run) added a solo home run from the middle of the order in the win.

After Coastal turned a 5-4-3 double play to end the first inning, Thomas put the visitors on the score first in the top of the second on an RBI-double to the left-center field gap.

CCU’s Parker pitched around a throwing error in the second inning and threw a 1-2-3 third inning before Thompson hit a two-out, two-run home run to left-center field to put the Eagles on top 2-1 after four innings of play.

Coastal would tie the game up at 2-2 in the top of the seventh, as Thomas led off the inning with a double and then was moved up 90-feet on a sacrifice bunt from Tanner Garrison. Graham Brown then hit a deep sacrifice fly to right field to plate Thomas from third base and tie the game up once more heading into the bottom of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ledford hit a solo home run to start the inning to put the home team back in front by one at 3-2.

Parker was able to get out of a jam in the seventh inning with the help of a great play on a safety squeeze play by Christopher Rowan, Jr. to get the lead runner out at home plate and keep the lead at just one run.

However, the Chanticleers were unable to get a hit over the final two at-bats, going down in order in the eighth inning and stranding one runner by way of a walk in the ninth inning.

The Coastal defense turned two more double plays on Sunday and finished the weekend with six twin killings overall.

Coastal will step out of Sun Belt Conference play with a makeup game on Tuesday, May 3, versus UNCW (24-18) at Springs Brooks Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.

