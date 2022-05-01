Coastal Carolina’s Likely, Gunter selected in NFL Draft on Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 National Football League (NFL) Draft on Saturday afternoon.

With his selection as the 139th pick overall, Likely becomes the eighth Chanticleer to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

An All-American in each of his last two years at CCU, Likely is the third-highest NFL draft pick in Coastal Carolina history behind Jerome Simpson in 2008 (2nd round – 46th pick) and Lorenzo Taliaferro in 2014 (4th round – 138th pick).

In 2021, Likely was named an All-America second-team performer by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF), the Pro Football Network (PFN), and the College Football All-SIS, while also picking up third-team recognition from the Pro Football Focus (PFF) and honorable mention honors

from Phil Steele. He also earned PFF All-America second-team accolades as a junior in 2020.

A three-time member of the John Mackey Award watch list, the award given out annually to the nation’s best tight end, Likely was a semifinalist in 2021 while also picking up invitations to both the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl and the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

A three-time All-Sun Belt selection, earning first-team honors in both 2020 and 2021 after picking up third-team recognition in 2019, Likely also garnered all-conference honors from Phil Steele in each of the last three seasons, receiving first-team accolades in both 2020 and 2021, and second-team honors in 2019.

Named the Sun Belt Conference and Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 11 and being tabbed a College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) Honorable Mention Performer of the Week on Oct. 10 after his career game at Arkansas State (Oct. 7), Likely hauled in 59 catches for 912 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns in 2021. His 12 receiving touchdowns led the Sun Belt Conference, ranked eighth nationally, and were the second-most by a tight end in all of FBS.

His 912 receiving yards and 70.2 receiving yards per game average were both third in the Sun Belt, behind both Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama and teammate Jaivon Heiligh, and again were the second-most by a tight end in all of FBS.

In his four years on the “Surf Turf”, Likely caught 133 passes for 2,050 yards and 27 touchdowns. His 2,050 career receiving yards rank fifth all-time in CCU history and are the most by a tight end, while his 133 pass receptions rank sixth all-time. His 27 receiving touchdowns are the second-most in CCU history behind only Jerome Simpson’s 44 touchdowns, while his 15.4 yards per catch average ranks fifth all-time in CCU’s career record books.

In the Chanticleers’ 52-20 blowout win over Arkansas State (Oct. 7) last season, Likely set a single-game CCU record with four touchdown catches, set the second-highest mark in receiving yards by a Coastal player in a single game with 232 yards, and had a career-high eight catches on nine targets. His first catch of the game was a 99-yard touchdown catch, the longest pass completion in Coastal football history.

Coastal Carolina’s Jeffrey Gunter was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2022 National Football League (NFL) Draft on Saturday.

With his selection as the 252nd overall pick, Gunter becomes the ninth Chanticleer to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

With Gunter and his teammate, Isaiah Likely (fourth round – 139th pick) both being selected in this year’s draft, the duo mark just the second time in Coastal football’s 19-year history that the Chanticleers have had two players taken in the same NFL Draft joining Lorenzo Taliaferro (fourth round – 138th pick) and Matt Hazel (sixth round – 190th pick) from 2014.

A three-time All-Sun Belt selection, earning first-team honors in both 2018 and 2020, and second-team recognition in 2021, Gunter was also named to the 2021 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference second team and the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football All-Sun Belt third team last season.

Gunter, who was invited to both the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl and played in the latter, was named to the 2021 Ted Hendricks Award watch list and tabbed a 2018 Blanchard-Rogers Awards finalist.

Last year in 2021, Gunter tallied 41 tackles, including 21 solo stops, 10.0 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick.

In 2020, Gunter led the nation in forced fumbles with six on the year and finished the season tied for second on the team and fourth in the Sun Belt with 6.5 sacks on the season. He was also second on the team and seventh in the Sun Belt with 12.5 tackles-for-loss. The Durham, N.C. native, totaled 58 tackles, including 35 solo stops, one interception, one pass breakup, and 12 quarterback hurries on the season.

In his four seasons at CCU from 2017-18 and 2020-21, as he spent the 2019 season at NC State, Gunter recorded 174 total tackles, including 96 solo tackles. He also finished with 40.0 tackles-for-loss, 18.0 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, nine forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two blocked kicks.

His 18.0 career sacks rank second all-time in CCU history behind former teammate Tarron Jackson’s 26.5 sacks, while his 40.0 tackles-for-loss also rank second in CCU’s career annals behind only Jackson’s 44.5. His 23 career quarterback hurries also rank second all-time in CCU’s career record books.

In Coastal’s single-season record books, Gunter is tied for third in most tackles-for-loss with 14.0 in 2018, tied for seventh with 12.5 in 2020, and 13th with 10.0 in 2021. He also is tied for sixth in most sacks in a single season with 6.5 in both 2020 and 2021, and is tied for the single-season record with fumbles forced with six in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.