CofC baseball makes history, completes sweep of Delaware behind Bice gem

CofC baseball
CofC baseball
By CofC Athletics
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Emmett Bice pitched a gem in his first collegiate start and four Cougars posted multi-hit games as College of Charleston finished its home conference schedule undefeated for the first time in program history with a 9-0 win over Delaware on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 9, Delaware 0

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (29-14, 16-2 CAA), Delaware (22-20, 6-9 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars wasted little time at the plate pushing across three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early 3-0 lead.
  • Tyler Sorrentino would drive in Jared Kirven with a single in the second to push the lead to four. Cam Dean scored later in the frame on a fielder’s choice to give Charleston a 5-0 advantage.
  • Kirven extended the margin to 6-0 with a leadoff homer – his first of the season – to left center in the seventh. Sam Cochrane plated Dean with a single three batters later to put the Cougars ahead by seven.
  • Kirven collected his third hit in three at-bats with an RBI single in the eighth before scoring the final run of the game on an error at first.
  • Bice delivered perhaps the Cougars’ best outing of the season in his first collegiate start scattering three hits across seven and one-third shutout innings.
  • Reed Parris shut the door with one and two-thirds scoreless frames.

KEY COUGARS

  • Bice was sensational surrendering only three singles and two walks while allowing only three baserunners past first base. The 6-foot-6 right-hander fanned five to earn his second win of the season.
  • Kirven paced the offense with his eighth career three-hit game driving in two runs and scoring three times with two singles and a solo home run.
  • Sorrentino and Cochrane each went 2-for-5 with an RBI while Trotter Harlan reached twice and plated one as well.
  • Joseph Mershon finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
  • Cam Dean drew two walks and scored twice.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • The victory completes the first undefeated home conference slate in program history.
  • With the win, Charleston also equals the school record for most sweeps during CAA play in a single-season (5).
  • By virtue of losses by both Hofstra and UNCW, Charleston now owns a commanding five-game lead atop the CAA standings.
  • Charleston’s 16 wins in CAA play thus far is tied for the Cougars’ second-most since joining the league prior to the 2014 season.
  • The Cougars finished the night 4-of-12 (.333) with runners in scoring position and converted 5-of-7 (.714) opportunities with a man on third and less than two outs.
  • Bice and Reed held the Blue Hens scoreless on just five hits while limiting Delaware to a 1-for-18 (0.56) afternoon with runners on base.
  • Charleston’s pitching staff held the potent Delaware lineup to seven runs (five earned) on 16 hits – including only five for extra bases – in the series.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will return to the diamond on Friday, May 6 when they travel to Wilmington, N.C. to open a three-game series with UNCW in CAA action. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is slated for 6:00 p.m.

