CofC baseball makes history, completes sweep of Delaware behind Bice gem

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Emmett Bice pitched a gem in his first collegiate start and four Cougars posted multi-hit games as College of Charleston finished its home conference schedule undefeated for the first time in program history with a 9-0 win over Delaware on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 9, Delaware 0

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (29-14, 16-2 CAA), Delaware (22-20, 6-9 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars wasted little time at the plate pushing across three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early 3-0 lead.

Tyler Sorrentino would drive in Jared Kirven with a single in the second to push the lead to four. Cam Dean scored later in the frame on a fielder’s choice to give Charleston a 5-0 advantage.

Kirven extended the margin to 6-0 with a leadoff homer – his first of the season – to left center in the seventh. Sam Cochrane plated Dean with a single three batters later to put the Cougars ahead by seven.

Kirven collected his third hit in three at-bats with an RBI single in the eighth before scoring the final run of the game on an error at first.

Bice delivered perhaps the Cougars’ best outing of the season in his first collegiate start scattering three hits across seven and one-third shutout innings.