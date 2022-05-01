Cougars rally past Blue Hens to clinch series, 6-5

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Tyler Sorrentino and Tanner McCallister combined for four hits and three RBI, and William Privette slammed the door with an eight-out save to propel College of Charleston to a series-clinching 6-5 come-from-behind win over Delaware on Saturday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 6, Delaware 5

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (28-14, 15-2 CAA), Delaware (22-19, 6-8 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Delaware opened the scoring in the second pushing one across to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Cougars answered in the third evening the tally at 1-1 when McCallister scored on Sorrentino’s fourth triple of the season.

McCallister would put Charleston in front, 2-1, in the fourth with an RBI single up the middle.

The Blue Hens countered in the fifth pushing across three runs to move ahead, 4-2, on a double from Joseph Carpenter.

Charleston responded once again in the home half of the sixth plating four runs to take a 6-4 advantage.

After Patrick Sanchez drove in Joseph Mershon with a double to left, Cam Dean ripped a single over the third baseman’s glove that brought Sanchez in from second to tie the game. McCallister also crossed the plate on the play, moving to third on the single before scoring the go-ahead run when the throw in from left sailed wide.

Dean would come home on Sorrentino’s bouncer to first to put the Cougars ahead by two.

Delaware threatened to even things up in the top of the seventh, cutting the lead to 6-5 on a double and an RBI groundout before Privette put a stop to the rally.