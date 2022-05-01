Cougars rally past Blue Hens to clinch series, 6-5
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Tyler Sorrentino and Tanner McCallister combined for four hits and three RBI, and William Privette slammed the door with an eight-out save to propel College of Charleston to a series-clinching 6-5 come-from-behind win over Delaware on Saturday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 6, Delaware 5
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (28-14, 15-2 CAA), Delaware (22-19, 6-8 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Delaware opened the scoring in the second pushing one across to take an early 1-0 lead.
- The Cougars answered in the third evening the tally at 1-1 when McCallister scored on Sorrentino’s fourth triple of the season.
- McCallister would put Charleston in front, 2-1, in the fourth with an RBI single up the middle.
- The Blue Hens countered in the fifth pushing across three runs to move ahead, 4-2, on a double from Joseph Carpenter.
- Charleston responded once again in the home half of the sixth plating four runs to take a 6-4 advantage.
- After Patrick Sanchez drove in Joseph Mershon with a double to left, Cam Dean ripped a single over the third baseman’s glove that brought Sanchez in from second to tie the game. McCallister also crossed the plate on the play, moving to third on the single before scoring the go-ahead run when the throw in from left sailed wide.
- Dean would come home on Sorrentino’s bouncer to first to put the Cougars ahead by two.
- Delaware threatened to even things up in the top of the seventh, cutting the lead to 6-5 on a double and an RBI groundout before Privette put a stop to the rally.
- The 6-foot-6 righthander then worked back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the eighth and ninth to record his CAA-leading ninth save of the season.
KEY COUGARS
- Brandon Miller picked up his first win as a Cougar after striking out two in one and one-third scoreless innings out of the ‘pen.
- Sorrentino turned in his 14th multi-hit game driving in two runs while tying the program’s freshman record for triples (4).
- McCallister finished the night 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
- Dean and Sanchez each went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI.
- Privette allowed one hit and fanned one in two and two-thirds shutout innings.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- With the win, Charleston secures its fifth series victory in league play and maintains its four-game lead atop the conference standings.
- The Cougars finished the night 5-of-16 (.313) with runners on base including a 3-for-9 evening with men in scoring position.
- Charleston’s pitching staff limited Delaware to a 1-for-12 clip with runners in scoring position.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Blue Hens will meet in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.