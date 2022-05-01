SC Lottery
Deadly train accident in Richland County leaves one dead

By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly accident in Richland County involving a train is under investigation Saturday evening.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at around 4:50 p.m. on Hobart Rd. Investigators shared that a 2017 Hyundai was headed south on the road when it collided with the train.

The driver died in the crash, no one else was reported injured. The cause of Saturday’s accident is under investigation.

