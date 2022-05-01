Deputies searching for missing Dorchester County man with dementia

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man who has been missing since early Thursday morning.

David Breaker, 69, was last seen at a home in the 900 block of Orangeburg Road in Summerville, deputies say.

Breaker left the home in a silver 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with a black leather front fascia protector and an 82nd Airborne Veteran hat in the rear window. The car has South Carolina license plate 2036NA.

He did not have his identification or his cell phone at the time he left the home.

Breaker suffers from dementia and PTSD, family members say.

He was last seen wearing a beige and black plaid shirt, pants of an unknown color, and white Converse sneakers with a small amount of red leather details, deputies say.

Anyone who sees Breaker or his vehicle is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-873-5111.

