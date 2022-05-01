SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing teen last seen on Friday

Keaton Varela.
Keaton Varela.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a runaway teen last seen on Friday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Keaton Varela ran away at night from the Georgetown Drive area in Liberty.

Deputies say he might be in Anderson or the Pickens side of Liberty.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, deputies say.

If anyone has information regarding his location, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Officers responded to the intersection of Huger and King Streets around 5:42 p.m. Friday...
Police: 1 injured after crash ejects driver from golf cart
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
Bradford pear trees to be officially banned in SC by 2024
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of Joseph Hymes, whose body was...
11 years later, deputies still search for clues in West Ashley killing
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a private ambulance has closed a portion of Savannah...
Savannah Hwy. reopens after crash involving ambulance

Latest News

The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill that would require medical...
SC House approves bill requiring abortion reversal disclosure
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of Joseph Hymes, whose body was...
11 years later, deputies still search for clues in West Ashley killing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Kayaker's body pulled from water in Murrells Inlet
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 11 years later, deputies still search for clues in West Ashley killing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC House approves bill requiring doctors to notify women about abortion 'reversal'