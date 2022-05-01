Four Lowcountry lacrosse teams win state titles
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA - Four Lowcountry lacrosse teams are State Champions. The Wando boys, Wando girls, Beckham boys, and Bishop England girls are all bringing back state titles to the Lowcountry. The Class 4A and 5A boys and girls games were all played at Irmo High School on Saturday.
Class 5A Boys
Wando 21 - Nation Ford 9
Class 5A Girls
Wando 10 - Riverside 9
Class 4A Boys
Beckham 10 - Christ Church Episcopal 8
Class 4A Girls
Bishop England 21 - Oceanside 3
