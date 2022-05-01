Four Lowcountry lacrosse teams win state titles

COLUMBIA - Four Lowcountry lacrosse teams are State Champions. The Wando boys, Wando girls, Beckham boys, and Bishop England girls are all bringing back state titles to the Lowcountry. The Class 4A and 5A boys and girls games were all played at Irmo High School on Saturday.

Class 5A Boys

Wando 21 - Nation Ford 9

Class 5A Girls

Wando 10 - Riverside 9

Class 4A Boys

Beckham 10 - Christ Church Episcopal 8

Class 4A Girls

Bishop England 21 - Oceanside 3

