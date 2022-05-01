SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Four Lowcountry lacrosse teams win state titles

Beckham Bengals win first state title in 4A boys lacrosse
Beckham Bengals win first state title in 4A boys lacrosse(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker and Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA - Four Lowcountry lacrosse teams are State Champions. The Wando boys, Wando girls, Beckham boys, and Bishop England girls are all bringing back state titles to the Lowcountry. The Class 4A and 5A boys and girls games were all played at Irmo High School on Saturday.

Class 5A Boys

Wando 21 - Nation Ford 9

Class 5A Girls

Wando 10 - Riverside 9

Class 4A Boys

Beckham 10 - Christ Church Episcopal 8

Class 4A Girls

Bishop England 21 - Oceanside 3

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Officers responded to the intersection of Huger and King Streets around 5:42 p.m. Friday...
Police: 1 injured after crash ejects driver from golf cart
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
Bradford pear trees to be officially banned in SC by 2024
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a private ambulance has closed a portion of Savannah...
Savannah Hwy. reopens after crash involving ambulance
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of Joseph Hymes, whose body was...
11 years later, deputies still search for clues in West Ashley killing

Latest News

CCU baseball
Chanticleers Clip the No. 17/24 Eagles 5-4 on Friday Night
VIDEO: Oceanside baseball wins 3A Region 8 title
VIDEO: Oceanside baseball wins 3A Region 8 title
VIDEO: Wando girls lacrosse wins 5A State Title
VIDEO: Wando girls lacrosse wins 5A State Title
VIDEO: Wando boys lacrosse wins 5A State Championship
VIDEO: Wando boys lacrosse wins 5A State Championship
VIDEO: Beckham boys lacrosse win first State Championship
VIDEO: Beckham boys lacrosse win first State Championship