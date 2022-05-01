SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County

Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County.
Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County.(Gwinnett Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) - Numerous arrests were made overnight for illegal and dangerous street racing activities.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says GCPD officers responded to a call regarding illegal street racing activities early Sunday at Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. Officers say they were able to block in 26 vehicles and their occupants successfully.

Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County.
Illegal street racing leads to over 80 arrests overnight in Gwinnett County.(Gwinnett Police Department)

Numerous officers from Lilburn, Norcross, off-duty officers, officers from surrounding patrol districts, and other specialized units all responded to assist.

GCPD says approximately 68 adults were arrested and transported to the Gwinnett Detention Center with assistance from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office using a large transport bus and two smaller van-style transport vehicles. Twenty juveniles were arrested and released to parents/guardians, 26 cars were impounded, and five handguns were recovered.

Additionally, officials say those taking part in these illegal activities surrounded and damaged a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle who was attempting to escape the chaos.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
Bradford pear trees to be officially banned in SC by 2024
Officers responded to the intersection of Huger and King Streets around 5:42 p.m. Friday...
Police: 1 injured after crash ejects driver from golf cart
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of Joseph Hymes, whose body was...
11 years later, deputies still search for clues in West Ashley killing
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a private ambulance has closed a portion of Savannah...
Savannah Hwy. reopens after crash involving ambulance

Latest News

Agencies are responding to the 300 block of Perkins Path in Jacksonboro.
Deputies, SLED respond to officer-involved shooting in Colleton Co.
The book drive began in April with a goal of collecting 50 books for Lowcountry Orphan Relief...
Mother starts book drive to honor late daughter, increase access to books
The 2022 Southeast Emmy awards have nominated Live 5 News for three awards.
Live 5 News receives 3 Emmy nominations
David Breaker, 69, was found safe on Sunday, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Missing Dorchester County man found deputies confirm
After receiving a $900,000 grant from the federal government, Charleston Police are looking to...
Charleston Police to invest in software, hire staff for opioid crisis