Much warmer with pop-up storm chances this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control today, meaning we will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures with a southerly wind. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the coast. Overall, a beautiful stretch of weather is expected through early next week. Even warmer weather is expected for next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for most of the week. Rain and storm chances are not terribly high, more so in the isolated range. We could certainly use the rain, but a widespread soaking rain is not in the forecast over the next week. A cold front could approach our area Friday, which could bring a better chance for rain and storms.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 85, Low 66.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 88, Low 67.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 89, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 89, Low 69.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 90, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 68.

