No. 10 Cardinals top Tigers 18-15

LOUISVILLE, KY. – No. 10 Louisville scored multiple runs in five different innings in its 18-15 win over Clemson at Jim Patterson Stadium on Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series.

The Cardinals (31-12, 14-7 ACC) scored two unearned runs in the first inning on Levi Usher’s two-out single after an error, then Blake Wright led off the top of the second inning with his ninth homer of the year. Louisville responded with four runs, including two runs with two outs after a flyball dropped in the outfield, in the bottom of the second inning to build a 6-1 lead.

Max Wagner belted a three-run homer in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, then Cooper Ingle laced a two-run homer, his seventh of the year, in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score 6-6. Later in the frame, Tyler Corbitt crushed a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, to put Clemson (28-17, 6-14 ACC) ahead 8-6.

Usher belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the score, then the Cardinals added a run in the frame on a two-out wild pitch to take a 9-8 lead. After Louisville scored three runs in the sixth inning, capped by Logan Beard’s two-run homer, Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning. The Cardinals answered again in the bottom of the seventh inning with five two-out runs and another run in the eighth inning to take an 18-9 lead.

Wagner crushed a two-run homer, his second of the game and 21st of the season, in the ninth inning. After Caden Grice’s run-scoring double, Bryar Hawkins lofted a three-run homer, his fifth of the year and Clemson’s sixth of the game. It was the Tigers’ most long balls in a game since 2018.

Garrett Schmeltz (1-0) earned the win by tossing 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief. Michael Prosecky recorded the last three outs to register his eighth save of the year. Tiger reliever Jay Dill (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers take four days off for final exams before hosting Georgia Tech in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

