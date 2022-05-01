SC Lottery
Panthers trade up, draft Mississippi QB Corral in 3rd round

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) sets up to pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) sets up to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 29-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers selected quarterback Matt Corral from Mississippi after trading into the bottom half of the third round.

Corral was selected 94th overall Friday night. He is the fourth quarterback selected following Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Liberty’s Malik Willis.

The Panthers gave up this year’s fourth round pick and next year’s third-round pick to the New England Patriots to get Corral.

Carolina’s next pick is in the fifth round on Saturday.

