RiverDogs Drop Final Game of April by 6-1 Score

By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Fredericksburg, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs could never muster a sustained rally in a 6-1 loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Saturday night. The loss dropped the RiverDogs record to 7-4 on their current road trip with one game remaining on Sunday.

The first runs of the contest were put on the board by Fredericksburg (14-6) in the bottom of the third. Jake Sullivan opened the inning with a single off of JJ Goss and advanced into scoring position on a passed ball charged to catcher Michael Berglund. Viandel Pena put down a sacrifice bunt to move Sullivan to third with one out. Jacob Young was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat and quickly stole second, putting two runners in scoring position. Drew Millas took advantage with a single through the left side that put the home team on top 2-0.

The RiverDogs (12-8) did their only damage at the plate in the fourth. Bobby Seymour lined a base hit with one out and was on the move when Oneill Manzueta yanked a double into the left field corner. Seymour scored from first and the RiverDogs were within one

A pair of bad bounces opened the floodgates in the Fredericksburg fifth, allowing the Nationals to pull away. Victor Munoz retired the first two batters of the inning before allowing a single to Pena. He was running on the pitch when Young smashed a ball at shortstop Willy Vasquez. The ball took a wicked hop over Vasquez’s glove and all the way into the gap in left-center, allowing Pena to score. The next batter, Millas, chopped a ball back up the middle that Munoz deflected toward second baseman Jelfry Marte, but the ball skipped past him and into right field as Young raced home. Brady House followed with an RBI double and Steven Williams singled in a run to close out the scoring. Of the four runs scored in the frame, only one was earned.

The RiverDogs received two hits from both Shane Sasaki and Bobby Seymour on the night. Jelfry Marte’s hitting streak came to an end at 11 games. Shane Sasaki stole his 16th base of the season without being caught.

Goss was handed the loss after allowing two runs in 3.0 innings on the mound. Munoz followed with 3.0 innings of his own, allowing four runs, one earned, on four hits. Aneudy Cortorreal and Neraldo Catalina each tossed a scoreless frame out of the bullpen.

The final game of the road trip is set for 6:05 p.m. on Sunday night. LHP Antionio Jimenez (0-2, 7.15) will make his second appearance of the series on the mound for the RiverDogs. The FredNats will hand the ball to RHP Andry Lara (0-1, 6.52).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

