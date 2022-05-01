Trio of Gamecocks taken on final day of NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, SC - University of South Carolina senior edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 36th pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 179th player taken overall.

Enagbare measured in at 6-4 and 271 pounds on South Carolina’s Pro Day in March. He has a wingspan of 84 ¼ inches and broad jumped nine feet, 10 inches.

The Gamecocks have now produced a selection in 20 of the last 21 NFL Drafts. “JJ” becomes the 67th Gamecock to be selected since 2000 and the 209th Gamecock drafted overall.

The last Gamecock selected by the Packers was offensive tackle Jamon Meredith in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

University of South Carolina junior running back Kevin Harris was selected by the New England Patriots with the fourth pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 183rd player taken overall.

Harris, who measured at 5-9 7/8 and 222 pounds at the South Carolina Pro Day, becomes the 68th Gamecock to be selected since 2000 and the 210th Gamecock drafted overall. He posted a vertical jump of 37 ½ inches and a broad jump of 10-3 at Pro Day in March.

The last Gamecock selected by the Patriots was offensive guard Calvin Stephens in the third round of the 1991 NFL Draft.

University of South Carolina “Super Senior” tight end Nick Muse was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the sixth pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 227th player taken overall.

Muse, who measured at 6-4 1/2 and 258 pounds at the South Carolina Pro Day, becomes the third Gamecock selected on Saturday, the 69th Gamecock to be selected since 2000 and the 211th Gamecock drafted overall. He posted a vertical jump of 30 1/2 inches and a broad jump of 9-3 while benching 225 pounds an impressive 27 times at Pro Day in March.

The last Gamecock selected by the Vikings was defensive end D.J. Wonnum in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

