CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel nearly erased an early four-run deficit in falling 5-3 to UNCG in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: UNCG 5, The Citadel 3

Records: UNCG (20-24, 5-7 SoCon), The Citadel (22-21, 2-10 SoCon)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: UNCG wins 3-0

How it Happened

· The Spartans got on the board in the second inning on RBI singles from Caleb Freeman and Kennedy Jones, and a two-run double from Hogan Windish.

· The Citadel got on the board in the bottom of the inning as Tilo Skole singled and stole second. With two outs, Wesley Lane singled up the middle to score Skole.

· The Bulldogs added a run in the third as Noah Mitchell singled and hustled around to score on a Travis Lott double to right center.

· The Citadel added a run in the sixth inning after Wells Sykes singled to start the inning and stole second. After moving to third on a groundout, Sawyer Reeves scored Sykes with a groundout.

· UNCG plated another run in the ninth on a Windish RBI double to left center.

Inside the Box Score

· The Bulldog defense threw out a pair of runners at the plate. The throw from Ryan McCarthy to Dylan Costa to Travis Lott ended the eighth inning, while Noah Mitchell came home on a safety squeeze to cut down another runner in the ninth.

· Fisher Paulsen (4-3) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on six hits and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

· Paulsen battled his way out of a pair of jams with a runner on third and one out, not allowing a run to score in either situation.

· Ben Hutchins allowed one run over 3.2 innings, while George Derrick Floyd retired the two hitters he faced.

· Travis Lott led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI.

· Noah Mitchell added a pair of hits and scored a run.

· Wesley Lane finished 2-for-4 with a RBI.

· Price King (1-1) picked up the win in relief, allowing one run on three hits over 5.0 innings.

· Alex Hoppe (2) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action on May 4 as they travel to face Charleston Southern. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

