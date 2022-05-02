Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen missing out of Winston-Salem.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 17-year-old Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza was last seen on North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem.

The teen is described as 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Gasga-Espinoza is said to be wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweat pants, white tennis shoes and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or call 911 or *HP.

