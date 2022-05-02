SC Lottery
Buyer offers nearly $1 million in cash for Murdaugh Edisto Home, documents state

By Cameron Bopp
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) – A buyer is offering $955,000 for the Edisto Island home of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh.

The cash offer is $35,000 above asking price.

The home at 3606 Big Bay Drive, Edisto Island, was originally listed for $920,000 dollars. According to court documents filed in Hampton County last week, the buyer made the all-cash offer on April 12, with a condition of 30 days to close.

Murdaugh’s estate accepted the offer contingent on court approval, according to the request for approval to sell.

The request was filed by a law firm representing the council in charge of tracking the ex-attorney’s finances.

According to the request, the co-receivers, John T. Lay Jr. and Peter M. McCoy Jr., along with the estate of Maggie Murdaugh, Alex’s dead wife, contacted a real estate agent to help sell the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on the edge of the Island.

Palmetto State Bank has a mortgage against the Edisto house of $222,525.35. According to the court documents, the bank says they’ll waive interest and late charges, lowering that amount to $203,329.71.

The co-receivers “recommend satisfying ... and proceeding with the sale,” according to the filing.

With the buyer’s condition to close the offer in 30 days, there’s just about a week and half left for the court to approve the request to sell.

The house was listed April 8 and was on the market for just four days, according to property information from Zillow and Trulia.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

