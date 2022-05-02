SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Teacher needs supplies for Social-Emotional-Mental Health Garden

Harbor View Elementary needs supplies for Social-Emotional-Mental Health Garden
Harbor View Elementary needs supplies for Social-Emotional-Mental Health Garden(Jordan Adams)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On any given day the students and teachers at Harbor View Elementary school can be found outside maintaining one of seven raised garden beds at the school.

Jordan Adams not only plays a role in helping maintain the garden but is part of the support staff at the school.

She says her students love gardening and the simple act of watering the plants, picking weeds or composting she says plays an important role in their social and emotional well being.

She says the garden also helps with her students’ physical wellness and academic progress.

Adams says turning over the soil immediately calms students when they are struggling to work through big emotions.

“We will go outside get some fresh air and pick mint and come back and talk through whatever problem they are struggling with and then they are ready to get back to learning again,” Adams said.

Adams says the school’s garden beds hold a variety of veggies like celery, broccoli, cucumbers, herbs, pollinating flowers and even sensory plants like lambs ear which are soothing to the touch.

For her Donors Choose project Adams is asking for compost, a raised planter box, kids gardening gloves along with a compost bin and a composter.

“It’s a way for me to connect with the kids and for them to connect with each other. It will be fun to have new things to incorporate into the garden and getting the kids excited about it,” Adams said.

Again you can help get this DonorsChoose project funded for this Charleston county school district teacher.

All you have to do if you want to help is click on the link right here to donate.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
Deputies, SLED respond to officer-involved shooting in Colleton Co.
A West Ashley grocery store that’s been a part of the Charleston community for almost 50 years...
West Ashley grocery store could be demolished as part of redevelopment plan
David Breaker, 69, was found safe on Sunday, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Missing Dorchester County man found deputies confirm
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
Bradford pear trees to be officially banned in SC by 2024
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Mount Pleasant man died early Thursday morning in...
Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is preparing for the possibility that they may need to...
Charleston Co. Schools prepare options for potential $36M budget shortfall
A former Bishop England student is suing Bishop England High School, the Diocese of Charleston...
Former female Bishop-England student files suit against school in voyeurism case
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Schools prepare options for potential $36M budget shortfall
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Schools prepare options for potential $36M budget shortfall
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New lawsuit filed in alleged school voyeurism incident