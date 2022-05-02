Classroom Champions: Teacher needs supplies for Social-Emotional-Mental Health Garden

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On any given day the students and teachers at Harbor View Elementary school can be found outside maintaining one of seven raised garden beds at the school.

Jordan Adams not only plays a role in helping maintain the garden but is part of the support staff at the school.

She says her students love gardening and the simple act of watering the plants, picking weeds or composting she says plays an important role in their social and emotional well being.

She says the garden also helps with her students’ physical wellness and academic progress.

Adams says turning over the soil immediately calms students when they are struggling to work through big emotions.

“We will go outside get some fresh air and pick mint and come back and talk through whatever problem they are struggling with and then they are ready to get back to learning again,” Adams said.

Adams says the school’s garden beds hold a variety of veggies like celery, broccoli, cucumbers, herbs, pollinating flowers and even sensory plants like lambs ear which are soothing to the touch.

For her Donors Choose project Adams is asking for compost, a raised planter box, kids gardening gloves along with a compost bin and a composter.

“It’s a way for me to connect with the kids and for them to connect with each other. It will be fun to have new things to incorporate into the garden and getting the kids excited about it,” Adams said.

