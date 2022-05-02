SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in single-vehicle crash

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Mount Pleasant man died early Thursday morning in...
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Mount Pleasant man died early Thursday morning in a North Charleston crash.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Mount Pleasant man died early Thursday morning in a North Charleston crash.

Stephen Kepner, 56, died at approximately 2:46 a.m. in a crash in the 7900 block of Crossroads Drive, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Kepner died from injuries he suffered in the single-vehicle crash.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash, O’Neal said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
Deputies, SLED respond to officer-involved shooting in Colleton Co.
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
Bradford pear trees to be officially banned in SC by 2024
David Breaker, 69, was found safe on Sunday, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Missing Dorchester County man found deputies confirm
A West Ashley grocery store that’s been a part of the Charleston community for almost 50 years...
West Ashley grocery store could be demolished as part of redevelopment plan
Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified

Latest News

North Charleston Police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened early...
Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in 3 separate North Charleston shootings
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatality in a Moncks Corner...
SLED investigating fatal fire in Moncks Corner
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that sent...
Police: 3 shot near Ashley Phosphate Rd Sunday morning
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday morning shooting at an...
Police investigating deadly Ladson Road shooting