Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in single-vehicle crash
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Mount Pleasant man died early Thursday morning in a North Charleston crash.
Stephen Kepner, 56, died at approximately 2:46 a.m. in a crash in the 7900 block of Crossroads Drive, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
Kepner died from injuries he suffered in the single-vehicle crash.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash, O’Neal said.
