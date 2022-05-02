Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in single-vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Mount Pleasant man died early Thursday morning in a North Charleston crash.

Stephen Kepner, 56, died at approximately 2:46 a.m. in a crash in the 7900 block of Crossroads Drive, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Kepner died from injuries he suffered in the single-vehicle crash.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash, O’Neal said.

