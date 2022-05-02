SC Lottery
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in shooting at Ladson apartment complex

Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who died following a shooting at a Ladson...
Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who died following a shooting at a Ladson apartment early Monday morning.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who died following a shooting at a Ladson apartment early Monday morning.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says Joseph Wright Jr. from North Charleston died on Monday at 1:10 a.m. at Summerville Medical Center from a gunshot wound.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Wright was shot at the Harborstone Apartments.

A police report states officers responded to apartment complex around 12:15 a.m. Monday morning after “numerous” 911 calls for hearing gunshots.

Witnesses told officers they were on their balcony with the victim when they observed two men and got into their vehicle and located the men at another building.

According to the police report, witnesses told officers the two men opened fire on the vehicle striking the victim who was then driven to a hospital.

Officers say numerous casings were found in front of the building as well as gunfire damage to another vehicle.

