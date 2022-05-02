SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crocs launch cereal-themed collection

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs,...
Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix.(Foot Locker via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new product for cereal lovers who want breakfast-themed footwear.

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix.

The shoes are a collaboration between Crocs, General Mills, and Foot Locker, called the “Rise n’ Style” collection. They cost between $45-70 per pair.

Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be in stores by July.

Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be...
Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be in stores by July.(Foot Locker via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
Deputies, SLED respond to officer-involved shooting in Colleton Co.
A West Ashley grocery store that’s been a part of the Charleston community for almost 50 years...
West Ashley grocery store could be demolished as part of redevelopment plan
David Breaker, 69, was found safe on Sunday, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Missing Dorchester County man found deputies confirm
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
Bradford pear trees to be officially banned in SC by 2024
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Mount Pleasant man died early Thursday morning in...
Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop
Dorchester County has agreed to a mediation settlement with builder Kolter Homes regarding The...
Dorchester County mediates with home builder near Summerville; residents concerned
Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who died following a shooting at a Ladson...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in shooting at Ladson apartment complex
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 1997, file photo, a police officer sits in her cruiser outside the home...
JonBenet Ramsey’s father wants outside agency to test DNA