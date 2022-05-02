SC Lottery
Deputies, SLED respond to officer-involved shooting in Colleton Co.

Agencies are responding to the 300 block of Perkins Path in Jacksonboro.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are currently at the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Agencies are responding to the 300 block of Perkins Path in Jacksonboro.

The sheriff’s office says additional info regarding the incident will be made available through SLED as the investigation continues.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave with pay, which is standard protocol.

Additional information is limited at this time because this is an active investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no official word yet on injuries from this incident.

