SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Fla. prison guards accused of beating inmate to death

Four Florida prison guards are facing murder charges after authorities say they beat a 60-year-old inmate to death. (Florida Dept of Corrections via CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - Four Florida Department of Corrections officers are facing murder charges after authorities say they beat a 60-year-old inmate to death.

Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald Connor, 24, were arrested Thursday and charged with murder. Officer Jeremy Godbolt, 28, was arrested Friday in Los Angeles, according to Florida’s Department of Law Enforcement. He is also charged with murder.

The alleged incident took place Feb. 14 when 60-year-old Ronald Ingram was being moved from a mental health area of the Dade Correctional Institute to another facility.

Florida Department of Corrections Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald...
Florida Department of Corrections Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald Connor, 24, are charged with murder in the death of a 60-year-old inmate. Officer Jeremy Godbolt, 28, is also charged in the case but is not pictured.(Source: Miami-Dade County Jail via CNN)

The inmate reportedly threw urine on one of the officers before they moved him.

FDLE says the officers then handcuffed the man and beat him so badly he had to be carried to the transport van.

A press release from authorities indicates Ingram was complying with officers at the time.

The inmate was found dead in the back of the van several hundred miles away, near Ocala. The medical examiner says he died from a punctured lung leading to internal bleeding. He also suffered injuries to his face and torso.

A Miami-Dade judge ruled there is probable cause to hold Rolon, Walton and Connor without bond until their next hearing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
Bradford pear trees to be officially banned in SC by 2024
Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified
David Breaker, 69, was found safe on Sunday, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Missing Dorchester County man found deputies confirm
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of Joseph Hymes, whose body was...
11 years later, deputies still search for clues in West Ashley killing
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says the city is at a crossroads between its residents and...
Folly Beach mayor presents recommendations to limit short-term rentals

Latest News

The book drive began in April with a goal of collecting 50 books for Lowcountry Orphan Relief...
Mother starts book drive to honor late daughter, increase access to books
After receiving a $900,000 grant from the federal government, Charleston Police are looking to...
Charleston Police to invest in software, hire staff for opioid crisis
Agencies are responding to the 300 block of Perkins Path in Jacksonboro.
Deputies, SLED respond to officer-involved shooting in Colleton Co.
Four Florida Department of Corrections officers are facing murder charges after authorities say...
RAW: Surveillance video released in case against prison guards accused of murder (no sound)