Former female Bishop-England student files suit against school in voyeurism case

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A female student filed a lawsuit Friday against Bishop England high School alleging she and other students were filmed changing in the locker rooms.

The court filing identifies the girl only as “Jane Doe.” She and her parents are suing the high school, the Diocese of Charleston, and the Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone, who was then the Bishop of Charleston when the incident happened in 2019.

The suit claims the defendants were negligent in not protecting her from being filmed while changing in the school’s locker room and were negligent in not catching the employee who was taking the photos and video sooner.

Jeffrey Scofield, a former employee of the school, was arrested in May of 2019 and fired from the school. He was charged with two counts of voyeurism and was eventually sentenced to probation.

He is now a registered sex offender.

Last week, a similar lawsuit was filed by a former male student.

In early 2021, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the school and the Catholic Diocese of Charleston seeking $300 million. At the time that lawsuit was filed, attorney Lawrence Richter held a news conference during which he displayed a photo depicting a window he said allowed Scofield to look inside the locker room as students would change clothes.

Attorneys displayed a photo taken from an office showing the window they say looks into one of Bishop England's locker rooms. (Live 5)

He said the windows were installed at the time of construction of the school in 1998. One window looked into a girls’ locker room and another looked into two boys’ locker rooms, he said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.