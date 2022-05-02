Live 5 News receives 3 Emmy nominations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2022 Southeast Emmy Awards have nominated Live 5 News for three awards, including overall excellence.

That award recognizes all of the success of various departments at a news station.

Live 5 was also nominated for continuing coverage of “the death of Jamal Sutherland.”

Since Jan. 2021, our team produced dozens of original reports on Jamal Sutherland, a man with mental illness who was tased, pepper-sprayed and subsequently died while in the custody of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

A member of the Live 5 marketing team was nominated for “Hidden Domestic Violence,” a topical news promotion.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.