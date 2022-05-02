Lowcountry teacher, podcast host talks about state of education in SC
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the state recognizes the first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week, a North Charleston teacher is laying out a number of areas she believes need to be improved in the teaching profession.
Shaquira Langley, a teacher at Meeting Street Elementary at Brentwood in North Charleston, also hosts “The Millenial Teacher Podcast.”
Langley said she loves teaching despite a number of issues that concern her.
Those issues include teacher pay, teachers having a say in what happens in the classroom and parental participation.
