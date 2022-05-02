SC Lottery
Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Berkeley Co. home

Authorities arrested 45-year-old Joseph Frazier who has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.(BCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a home in Pineville.

Authorities arrested 45-year-old Joseph Frazier who has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

His arrest stems from an investigation on Sunday morning when deputies responded to a home on Highway 45 for an assault and spoke to a woman who said Frazier made a sexual advance on her and when she declined, Frazier struck her in the face, and kicked and stomped on her ribs.

She was transported to the hospital so that emergency crews could further evaluate her injuries.

A witness said that Frazier and the victim came to his home at 4:30 a.m. after their car ran out of gas, and were allowed to stay in a spare bedroom until they could find a way to get gas in the morning.

The witness said he was then awakened around 6 a.m. due to a loud altercation from inside the bedroom. He reported that he did not witness the victim being assaulted but told them to leave.

A nurse reported to investigators that the victim suffered a nose fracture, three fractured ribs, had several stiches underneath an eye, and was sexually assaulted.

Deputies then found Frazier at a home on Gould Road and arrested him.

