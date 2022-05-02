Man sentenced after guilty plea in sexual exploitation case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man who was accused of having multiple files of child pornography on his computer.

Brandon Hamilton Beiger had been charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

Court documents state Beiger was sentenced last week to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one of the second-degree sexual exploitation charges. Court documents state the remaining charges were dismissed after the guilty plea.

The charges stemmed from a 2019 investigation in which deputies served a search warrant at Bieger’s home. During that search, investigators said they found a custom-built desktop computer that contained multiple files of child pornography that depicted children between the ages of 12 and 14 years old engaged in sexual activity, an affidavit stated.

Beiger received credit in his sentence of 70 days for time served, documents state.

