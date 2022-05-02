SC Lottery
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a power pole in the West Ashley area.

Patrick McGowan of Myrtle Beach surrendered at the Al Cannon Detention Center earlier on Monday and faces one count of hit-and-run with property damage.

His charge stems from an incident on April 23 when authorities say McGowan was driving a 2016 Chevy Corvette down Magnolia Road and lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway and struck a wooden power pole in the area of Magnolia Road and Live Oak Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect then drove his vehicle onto Maylen Road where it became permanently disabled due to heavy front end damage.

According to the affidavit, he asked witnesses to help push his vehicle out of the roadway, stating that he couldn’t go to jail, and then fled the scene on foot where he was seen jumping the fence of an apartment complex where he lives.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses identified the suspect as the driver of the vehicle through a DMV photo and a photo from Facebook.

According to investigators, a witness also took photos of the collision showing the suspect in the driver’s seat.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

