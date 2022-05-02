SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Nike releases limited-edition shoes to honor Gigi Bryant’s sweet 16

The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when they were released Sunday.(Nike)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nike launched a limited-edition shoe to honor Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant on what would have been her sixteenth birthday.

The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when they were released Sunday.

Nike said in a statement that the shoes “honor the legacy that Kobe and Gigi built… To the fans that have embodied the Mamba Mentality from the beginning and the young hoopers that have pushed Gigi’s love for the game forward, this one’s for you.”

The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when they were released Sunday.(Nike)

According to Nike, profits from the shoe sales will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that supports underprivileged athletes.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 when Gigi was 13 years old. May 1, 2022 would have been her sweet 16.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
Deputies, SLED respond to officer-involved shooting in Colleton Co.
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
Bradford pear trees to be officially banned in SC by 2024
David Breaker, 69, was found safe on Sunday, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Missing Dorchester County man found deputies confirm
Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of Joseph Hymes, whose body was...
11 years later, deputies still search for clues in West Ashley killing

Latest News

The House Jan. 6 panel requests interviews with three additional GOP lawmakers, including Mo...
House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday morning shooting at an...
Police investigating deadly Ladson Road shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
Search ongoing for murder suspect, officer who left jail
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC