Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in 3 separate North Charleston shootings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning.

The first of the shootings, which was reported at a Ladson apartment complex, left one man dead.

A police report states officers responded to Harborstone Apartments around 12:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving “numerous” 911 calls for hearing gunshots.

Witnesses told officers they were on their balcony with the victim when they observed two men and got into their vehicle and located the men at another building, the report states. The witnesses told officers the two men opened fire on the vehicle striking the victim who was then driven to a hospital where he died.

In the second incident, police responded at approximately 1:17 a.m. to the Highway 52 Connector where three people had been shot in a vehicle.

The report states officers found a responding Charleston County deputy attempting to calm a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. Another victim was found on the ground on the driver’s side of a vehicle and a third was found in the seat of the vehicle, the report states.

In the third shooting, officers responded at 7:45 a.m. to the 3300 block of Spruill Road where a 23-year-old man had been wounded.

The victim told police he was “just an innocent bystander” and did not provide any information about what happened, a report states.

A witness told police he was inside his home when he heard a gunshot, came outside to investigate and saw the victim limping on Proctor Street and called police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

There have been no arrests in either of the three shootings, police say.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to contact North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

