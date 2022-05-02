Police: 3 shot near Ashley Phosphate Rd Sunday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

A police report states officers responded to the 52 Connector around 1:17 a.m. Sunday morning in reference to a shooting.

The report states officers found a responding Charleston County deputy attempting to calm a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Another victim was found on the ground on the driver’s side of a vehicle and a third was found in the seat of the vehicle, the report states.

The victims were transported to a hospital. There was no word on their conditions.

Police say no arrests have been made.

