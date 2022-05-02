SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: 3 shot near Ashley Phosphate Rd Sunday morning

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that sent...
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

A police report states officers responded to the 52 Connector around 1:17 a.m. Sunday morning in reference to a shooting.

The report states officers found a responding Charleston County deputy attempting to calm a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Another victim was found on the ground on the driver’s side of a vehicle and a third was found in the seat of the vehicle, the report states.

The victims were transported to a hospital. There was no word on their conditions.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
Deputies, SLED respond to officer-involved shooting in Colleton Co.
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
Bradford pear trees to be officially banned in SC by 2024
David Breaker, 69, was found safe on Sunday, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Missing Dorchester County man found deputies confirm
A West Ashley grocery store that’s been a part of the Charleston community for almost 50 years...
West Ashley grocery store could be demolished as part of redevelopment plan
Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified

Latest News

North Charleston Police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened early...
Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in 3 separate North Charleston shootings
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Mount Pleasant man died early Thursday morning in...
Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in single-vehicle crash
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatality in a Moncks Corner...
SLED investigating fatal fire in Moncks Corner
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday morning shooting at an...
Police investigating deadly Ladson Road shooting