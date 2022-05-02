Police investigating deadly Ladson Road shooting

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday morning shooting at an apartment complex.

A police report states officers responded to Harborstone Apartments around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning after “numerous” 911 calls for hearing gunshots.

Witnesses told officers they were on their balcony with the victim when they observed two men and got into their vehicle and located the men at another building, the report states.

According to the police report, witnesses told officers the two men opened fire on the vehicle striking the victim who was then driven to a hospital.

Officers say numerous casings were found in front of the building as well as gunfire damage to another vehicle.

While on the scene, officers say they were told the victim had died from the injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified and police say. no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

