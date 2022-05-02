SC Lottery
Report: Man attacks ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, uses screwdriver to slash his face

Police officers arrested Christopher Best who is charged with attempted murder.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a man who is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and using a screwdriver to slash his face at a convenience store on Daniel Island.

On Sunday morning, police responded to Refuel on 860 Island Park Dr. and found a man with blood on his shirt and holding a bloody towel to his face.

A report states that the victim had pulled into the convenience store to put air in his tires, and a witness said she saw Best standing in a nearby parking lot and as she got closer to the suspect, the suspect muttered something to her about her boyfriend.

Witnesses said it was at this time that Best ran towards the victim and started punching him.

According to the report, during the struggle, Best took out a screwdriver and slashed the victim in his face.

Police said the two continued to struggle which caused the suspect to drop the screwdriver.

