SC gas prices climb for a second week

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.57 while the highest was $4.29, a difference of 72 cents per gallon.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose for the second straight week.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed an increase of 6.6 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.82. That’s 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.22 higher than one year ago.

“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.57 while the highest was $4.29, a difference of 72 cents per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $3.64 per gallon.

The national average also rose, climbing 6.9 cents per gallon to $4.17, one cent lower than a month ago and $1.29 higher than one year ago.

De Haan says while gas prices could continue to rise, it’s the rise in diesel prices that could have a more widespread impact.

“The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise,” De Haan said. “For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy.”

