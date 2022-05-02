SLED investigating fatal fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal Moncks Corner house fire.

Crews with the Santee Circle Volunteer Fire Department responded at 4:20 a.m. Monday to a fire at a home in the Santee Circle area, East Berkeley District Fire Chief Perry Pickering said.

Firefighters learned one person was believed to be trapped inside the home. Pickering said that victim died in the fire.

One firefighter was slightly injured while fighting the fire and was treated for burns, he said.

Two others who lived at the home were not present at the time of the fire, he said.

Pickering said investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

