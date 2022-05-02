State agents investigating deadly Colleton Co. officer-involved shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a 55-year-old man died Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting in Colleton County.

SLED is investigating the circumstances of the incident that led to the death of William “Jerry” Crosby.

Crosby was armed when he was shot during an encounter with Colleton County deputies, SLED spokesman Renée Wunderlich said. Colleton County Fire-Rescue transported Crosby to Colleton Medical Center where he died from his injuries, she said.

SLED conducts investigations into officer-involved shootings at the request of the agency involved.

The findings of the investigation will be summarized in a case file that will be submitted to prosecutors, Wunderlich said.

“This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time,” she said.

Sunday night’s incident was the 12th officer-involved shooting in the state in 2022 and the first involving the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office this year.

There were 40 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina in 2021; none were reported last year in Colleton County.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.