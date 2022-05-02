Summer-like heat & storms this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be positioned offshore today, which will keep sunshine and very warm temperatures in the forecast. Highs this afternoon will soar into the mid to upper 80s. A few spots away from the coast could reach 90 degrees. The warm temperatures continue for most of the week with highs near 90 degrees through Friday. Rain and storm chances are not terribly high each day, but isolated activity is likely each afternoon and evening as the sea breeze moves inland. We could certainly use the rain as most of the area is in a drought, but a widespread soaking rain is not in the forecast over the next week. A cold front could approach our area Friday into the weekend, which could bring a better chance for rain and storms.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 89, Low 67.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 89, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 89, Low 69.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 90, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 67.

