Trident Health breaks ground on new James Island ER

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health Systems held a groundbreaking Monday at the future site of its newest emergency room facility.

The new $12 million freestanding emergency room will be located at 945 Folly Road.

It will have 11 beds, a trauma bay, in-house diagnostic labs and telemedicine technology.

Trident Health officials say this new facility will help more people on James Island get the care they need.

