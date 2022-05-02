SC Lottery
Trident Health breaks ground on new James Island ER

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health Systems held a groundbreaking Monday at the future site of its newest emergency room facility.

The new $12 million freestanding emergency room will be located at 945 Folly Road.

It will have 11 beds, a trauma bay, in-house diagnostic labs and telemedicine technology.

Trident Health officials say this new facility will help more people on James Island get the care they need.

