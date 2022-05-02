Trident Medical set to break ground on James Island freestanding ER

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new Trident Medical Center freestanding emergency room on James Island.

The groundbreaking was originally scheduled for April 18 but was rescheduled because of the weather.

The $12 million facility will have 11 beds, a trauma bay, in-house diagnostic labs, and even telemedicine technology.

This will be Trident’s 4th free-standing ER location and they say the motive behind these centers is traffic and the growing Charleston population.

The new James Island freestanding ER will be located at 945 Folly Road, and they plan on opening its doors for 24/7 care next spring.

