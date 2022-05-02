Volunteers help out during annual Spring Tide Clean Up in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Volunteers in Murrells Inlet were ready to get down and dirty to keep the area clean.

The Spring Tide Clean Up was held at Morse Landing Park on Sunday, marking the event’s 30th anniversary.

Volunteers received green bags, road vets and gloves - all tools to help them clean up litter along various roads in Murrells Inlet.

Others took their kayaks and paddleboards to clean up the marsh.

“People would go out in kayaks on the marsh. You would be amazed what they bring in this junk,” said Nancy Rassita-Tripp, who’s volunteered with the event for six years. “So it’s a really great and fun effort.”

“People will just throw trash everywhere and we want our little town to look good,” added Carol Nelson, a Murrells Inlet resident. “But you know, it’s unbelievable to garbage you see along the road.”

Keeping the marsh clean also allows wildlife a chance to flourish and thrive for years to come.

“There were a lot of those plastic straws. Plastic things, they get into the water and the fish will eat it up and is bad for them,” said Nelson.

The group wants to continue raising awareness in the community, as well as get more people involved in keeping Murrells Inlet clean.

The Our Marsh Counts organization will be collecting data about how much trash is collected.

