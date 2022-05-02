West Ashley grocery store could be demolished as part of redevelopment plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley grocery store that’s been a part of the Charleston community for almost 50 years will be up for review Monday to be demolished

The proposal to demolish Doscher’s IGA is part of the second phase of a two-part redevelopment plan for the shopping center off Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

The first phase of the redevelopment plan brought Whole Foods, Starbucks, and other stores to the shopping center.

As part of the second phase, developers are looking to remove two buildings to create four new ones. One of those buildings is the grocery store that’s been around for almost 50 years.

The city of Charleston says developers haven’t identified the type of stores that will occupy the space, but from their site plans, they will be mainly retail spaces.

If approval goes through for the demolition of the Doscher’s grocery store, the city suspects it will take up to two years before the new buildings are available for rent. The city says they understand Doscher’s has been a community asset for decades and they hope the redevelopment plan will provide the community with options they’ll enjoy.

“You can get cuts of meat there that you can’t get just anywhere else so we know that going to be something the community will miss,” Robert Summerfield, director of planning and sustainability for the city of Charleston, said. “Hopefully, once the developers have completed their project, they’ll be able to bring in some resources and some other retail experiences that will be worthwhile to the community as well.”

The Doscher family said that their West Ashley employees can transfer to their Hanahan location where they will continue to serve the community.

The West Ashley location will have a closing sale starting this Wednesday. They recommend shopping early to get supplies while they last.

The city of Charleston’s design review board will meet today at 4:30 p.m. at 2 George St. This meeting is open to the public.

