SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.(Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old woman in New York is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

WWNY reports the woman had a blood alcohol content level of more than four times the legal limit.

Deputies with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident Saturday and say the woman had a BAC of .33%.

The legal limit for driving is .08%.

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies did not say if anyone was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
Deputies, SLED respond to officer-involved shooting in Colleton Co.
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
Bradford pear trees to be officially banned in SC by 2024
David Breaker, 69, was found safe on Sunday, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Missing Dorchester County man found deputies confirm
Generic car crash
Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of Joseph Hymes, whose body was...
11 years later, deputies still search for clues in West Ashley killing

Latest News

The House Jan. 6 panel requests interviews with three additional GOP lawmakers, including Mo...
House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday morning shooting at an...
Police investigating deadly Ladson Road shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
Search ongoing for murder suspect, officer who left jail
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
Nike releases limited-edition shoes to honor Gigi Bryant’s sweet 16