$10,000 reward offered in dog shooting case

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a dog they say was shot in the face and left for dead in a ditch.

The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible for shooting the dog, named Bee.

An animal control officer found the dog, which had been named Bee, in a ditch on Washington Lane in the Hollywood area on March 14. Despite severe wounds to its face, she was still alive, deputies said.

Deputies took the dog, believed to be an American Staffordshire Terrier and Labrador mix, to the Charleston Animal Society and investigators learned the dog had been adopted the month before.

PUBLIC'S HELP NEEDED IN ANIMAL CRUELTY CASE: Bee had been shot and left in a ditch on Washington Lane in Hollywood, where a responding CCSO Animal Control deputy found her March 14. Despite severe wounds to the face, she was still alive. 1/3 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/lHq16c1INj — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) May 3, 2022

“X-ray images showed shotgun pellets riddling the dog’s head. Considering the extent of her injuries, Bee was euthanized,” the sheriff’s office said in a series of posts on Twitter.

Deputies said Bee’s adoptive family said the dog had been sold to someone else.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch to speak with Deputy Sewell at 843-743-7200.

