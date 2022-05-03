SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston County holding free hurricane prep classes this week

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.(NOAA via AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is marking National Hurricane Preparedness Week by holding classes to help residents prepare for tropical weather threats.

Charleston County Emergency Management staff will be offering free hurricane prep classes at the following Library branches:

  • Tuesday at 6 p.m.: St. Paul’s Hollywood Library
  • Thursday at 2 p.m.: Otranto Road Library
  • Saturday at 10 a.m.: Wando Mt. Pleasant Library

“The last two hurricane seasons have been quiet for Charleston County, which can cause citizens to become complacent. Our department has been busy preparing for the upcoming hurricane season for several months,” Charleston County Emergency Management Director Joe Coates said. “We ask that our residents follow our example by making sure that their families are prepared for a potential storm. We’ve also seen a lot of new people moving to the area, many who have never experienced a hurricane before.”

Coates says now is the time to build an emergency kit and make family plans to be prepared if a storm were to threaten the South Carolina coast.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps for constant news and weather updates plus alerts on dangerous weather moving your way.

READ MORE: Here’s a stock-up checklist for your Hurricane Survival Kit

Charleston County’s Emergency Management Department offers these tips to prepare before a storm:

  • Check flood insurance and know your insurance policy.
  • Strengthen your home.
  • Develop an emergency communications plan.
  • Build your emergency kit.

READ MORE: Forecasters predict above-average hurricane season

The Tropical Meteorology Project team at Colorado State University released its Atlantic basin hurricane forecast in early April. The forecast predicted an above-average hurricane season with 19 named storms, five more than normal. Nine of those are expected to become hurricanes and four of those are predicted to become major hurricanes, which means category three or stronger.

Scientists say the increased activity is largely due to the natural phenomenon known as La Niña, which creates colder than average ocean temperatures at the equator that inhibit winds that prevent hurricanes from forming, making them more likely to develop.

National Hurricane Preparedness Week began on Sunday and continues through this Saturday. Hurricane Season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened...
Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in 3 separate North Charleston shootings
A West Ashley grocery store that’s been a part of the Charleston community for almost 50 years...
West Ashley grocery store could be demolished as part of redevelopment plan
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy involved in an officer-involved...
Sheriff’s office identifies deputy in deadly Colleton Co. officer-involved shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Mount Pleasant man died early Thursday morning in...
Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in single-vehicle crash
Police officers arrested Christopher Best who is charged with attempted murder.
Report: Man attacks ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, uses screwdriver to slash his face

Latest News

The North Charleston recreation Royals and Angels baseball game that was interrupted by gunfire...
RiverDogs give players a second chance to finish their game after it was interrupted by gunfire
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A sea turtle 'crawl' is the track left by a female coming ashore to find a suitable place to...
Wildlife officials locate first sea turtle nest of season
The Charleston Fire Department says two adults and two pets were displaced by a fire on Smith...
2 adults, 2 pets displaced by early-morning fire