CofC’s Bice Named CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. --- Junior right-hander Emmett Bice has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Co-Pitcher of the Week after not allowing an earned run in more than 10 innings of work over two appearances to help College of Charleston complete a series sweep of Delaware this weekend announced league officials Monday.

Bice shined in two stellar appearances last week going 1-0 and not allowing an earned run, scattering six hits and striking out 10 in 10.1 innings of work. The 6-foot-6 right-hander delivered perhaps the Cougars’ best outing of the season against Delaware on Sunday, surrendering three singles and striking out five across seven and one-third shutout innings in his first career start.

The West Chester, Pa. native also made an appearance out of the bullpen against Coastal Carolina on Tuesday, striking out five and allowing three hits in three innings of work.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will return to the diamond on Friday, May 6 when they travel to Wilmington, N.C. to open a three-game series with UNCW in CAA action. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is slated for 6:00 p.m.

