SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CofC’s Bice Named CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week

By CofC Athletics
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. --- Junior right-hander Emmett Bice has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Co-Pitcher of the Week after not allowing an earned run in more than 10 innings of work over two appearances to help College of Charleston complete a series sweep of Delaware this weekend announced league officials Monday.

Bice shined in two stellar appearances last week going 1-0 and not allowing an earned run, scattering six hits and striking out 10 in 10.1 innings of work. The 6-foot-6 right-hander delivered perhaps the Cougars’ best outing of the season against Delaware on Sunday, surrendering three singles and striking out five across seven and one-third shutout innings in his first career start.

The West Chester, Pa. native also made an appearance out of the bullpen against Coastal Carolina on Tuesday, striking out five and allowing three hits in three innings of work.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will return to the diamond on Friday, May 6 when they travel to Wilmington, N.C. to open a three-game series with UNCW in CAA action. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is slated for 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
Deputies, SLED respond to officer-involved shooting in Colleton Co.
A West Ashley grocery store that’s been a part of the Charleston community for almost 50 years...
West Ashley grocery store could be demolished as part of redevelopment plan
North Charleston Police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened...
Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in 3 separate North Charleston shootings
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Mount Pleasant man died early Thursday morning in...
Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in single-vehicle crash
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday morning shooting at an...
Police investigating deadly Ladson Road shooting

Latest News

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Andre Roberts scores a touchdown on a kick return during an...
Panthers agree to terms with former All-Pro returner, The Citadel alum Andre Roberts
Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/2)
Clemson baseball
Clemson’s Wagner Wins ACC & National Weekly Honors For Second Week in a Row
Gamecocks Hall Named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week