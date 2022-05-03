FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26 eastbound near exit 209
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has eastbound lanes closed on I-26 early Tuesday morning.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the incident occurred at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday morning and has all eastbound lanes closed near mile marker 207.
At 6:37 a.m., cars were being allowed to pass on the shoulder.
Traffic cameras in the area show multiple emergency vehicles on the scene.
There is no word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.