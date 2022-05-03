SC Lottery
Crews respond to Tuesday morning fire downtown

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says no one was injured in a downtown fire Tuesday morning.

Dispatch shows the call came in just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire was put out within 10 minutes.

Firefighters say the home was occupied but did not specify how many people were inside of the building at the time of the fire just that the occupant or occupants were able to get out.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

