Deputies break up fights at Colleton County Middle School

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Office with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say deputies responded to a middle school for multiple fights on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Colleton County Middle School to assist school resource officers for multiple fights. The sheriff’s office said deputies also assisted during school release to prevent possible incidents.

A report states that all fights were resolved and no weapons were involved during the incident.

“School Resource Officers are working to identify the individuals responsible,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the incidents to call (843) 549-6926.

