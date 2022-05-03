SC Lottery
Family looking to the community to solve Mt. Pleasant murder

Friday will mark a year since Mount Pleasant police started an investigation into a shooting...
By Nick Reagan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday will mark a year since Mount Pleasant police started an investigation into a shooting death on Labor Camp Road. The department is still looking for leads and the victim’s family is looking for the community’s help.

Officers were called to the area for a welfare check last May and found the body of Demetrius Woodward.

Woodward, who goes by MeMe, left behind four children and a family who’s begging the community to help solve his murder.

Detective Desiree Schnackenberg says they continue to investigate - following up on tips, speaking with members of this community and tracking down leads, but so far they’ve hit a wall.

“He had a family. He was 46 years old. He was a member of this community and this case has been a priority for us and to his family and we want to find the individual who killed him,” Schnackenberg said.

Woodward’s sister says his birthday would have been Sunday and there would be no better belated birthday gift than a tip that would break the case. 

She says someone knows something.

“My brother wasn’t taken, he was ripped away from us and our family is suffering,” Tonia Woodward said. “Everyday is a fresh wound. Somebody calls and wants to talk to him. I cannot think about my brother without crying. I feel like they took half of my soul.”

Tonia says they what they’re after is closure and encourages anyone with information to come forward, anonymously or otherwise.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

